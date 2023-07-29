ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for debate on development with Botcha, says TDP leader

July 29, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency unit president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Saturday said that he was ready for a debate with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other YSRCP leaders over the development in Cheepurupalli versus Kuppam constituencies.

A couple of days ago, Mr. Satyanarayana reportedly said that his constituency, Cheepurupalli, was far better in development than Kuppam represented by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that Kuppam had witnessed spectacular growth in all aspects with the establishment of Dravidian University, a medical college, an engineering college and the best infrastructure. The TDP had developed Cheepurupalli also by establishing many colleges, including the veterinary college, he said, alleging that the constituency’s development was hampered after the YSRCP assumed power in the State.

The party senior leaders I.V.P. Raju, and Prasadula Lakshmiprasad were among those present at the media conference.

