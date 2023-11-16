ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for a debate, says TTD EO in response to corruption allegations by TDP leader

November 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A case filed in Andhra Pradesh High Court questioning my eligibility for the TTD EO post was quashed, he says

Nellore Sravani

A revenue of ₹1,021 crore has been generated through SriVani Trust, while 3,885 kg gold deposited and ₹4,800 crore received through fixed deposits during my tenure, says TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In response to the corruption allegations made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in Tirupati, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on November 16 (Thursday) said that he was ready for a debate to give answers to every question put forth by the former.

Mr. Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy questioned the eligibility of Mr. Dharma Reddy to occupy the TTD EO post on Thursday. “Lord Venkateswara temple is the richest and most revered in the world. Only IAS officers and senior IAS officers can hold the post of the Executive Officer for the temple. But who do we have here? A person who worked in the defence sector in New Delhi has been given the opportunity when we have many IAS officers in the State,” he said.

To this, Mr. Dharma Reddy, in a release, said that as per the norms, either a person holding an IAS officer’s rank or someone who holds an equivalent cadre should be appointed as the TTD EO. “Belonging to 1991 batch, I have held posts equal to or greater than that of Principal Secretaries. A case was also filed in the High Court questioning my eligibility, but it was quashed,” said Mr. Dharma Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the TDP leader’s allegations of corruption, Mr. Dharma Reddy gave figures of total revenue generated in the last four-and-a-half years of his tenure.

“While 3,885 kg gold was deposited, ₹4,800 crore was received through fixed deposits and ₹1,021 crore was generated through SriVani Trust,” he said, adding that the TTD was taking up several infrastructural development projects with the money received from the donors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US