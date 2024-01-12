GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Read Vivekananda’s biography for a life-changing experience, youth told

January 12, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of the Swamy Vivekananda at Srikakulam on Friday.

MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of the Swamy Vivekananda at Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday told youngsters to read the biography of Swamy Vivekananda (1863-1902) as his speeches and messages would help bring a significant change in one’s life.

Vivekananda Seva Samithi convener Jami Bhimasankar, Sri Sarada Ramakrishna Seva Samithi president Mandapalli Ramakrishna Rao and others organised Swamy Vivekananda’s birth anniversary at Surya Mahal junction.

After garlanding the statue of Vivekananda, Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that the philosopher had inspired many generations with his powerful speeches on the Indian culture and tradition.

Former TDP MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, YSRCP leaders Dharmana Ram Manohar Naidu, Andhavarapu Suribabu, Vivekananda Seva Samithi members Natukula Mohan, Badana Devabhushanam, G.V.K. Murthy, and Professor Bhanumurthy were among those present at the event.

