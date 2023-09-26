Read Deen Dayal Upadhyaya to lead a dignified life: Telangana Governor

September 26, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan while speaking as the chief guest at a programme, organised by Research and Development Foundation for Integral Humanism in Vijayawada to mark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s 107th birth anniversary on Monday said that “people who read Upadhyaya, one of the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a proponent of Integral Humanism, will know how to lead a dignified life.”

The Governor, along with BJP State president D. Purandeswari, the foundation’s chairman Mahesh Chandra Sharma, and former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju released a set of 15 volumes of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s writings edited by Mr. Mahesh Chandra Sharma.

The Governor said: “It was reading Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, among other things, that brought me closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Talking about how the leader continues to be a torchbearer for the party and people, she said: “Taking the leader’s words as the guiding principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country to great heights. Upadhyaya emphasised on being independent and disassociating oneself from the Western influence. Today, through Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, the PM has realised the vision of the great thinker. The country is poised to become a 5 trillion-dollar economy in the next 5 years.”

In a veiled reference to the recent remarks made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma, the Governor said: “Those who do not lead a dignified life cannot understand Sanatana Dharma.”

BJP State president D. Purandeswari said following Upadhyaya’s principles and teachings is the right way of offering tributes to the thinker, and encouraged people to buy the set of books, being sold at a cost of ₹8,000.

