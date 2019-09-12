Students told to read books on Vivekananda

To commemorate the 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the World Parliament of Religions, Chicago, in 1893, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday organised a youth convention at its premises at Ramakrishna Beach. In the essay-writing competitions conducted as a part of it, 5,846 students from 153 colleges participated and 21 won prizes. Students were advised on personality development and national integration.

Addressing students on the occasion, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax B. Satyanarayana Raju asked them to read books on Swami Vivekananda and become a role model for others. Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said every student should take inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s life. Former Lecturer of Veda and Sanskrit College, Nellore, K. Narasimha Reddy exhorted students to be firm in their resolve and achieve goals.

Mission secretary Atmavidanda Mahraj, who presided over the meeting, underlined the importance of discipline and commitment. Swamy Gunesananda spoke.