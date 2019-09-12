Andhra Pradesh

Students told to read books on Vivekananda

Youth convention being organised at Ramakrishna Mission in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Youth convention being organised at Ramakrishna Mission in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

more-in

Over 5,000 students take part in essay-writing competitions

To commemorate the 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the World Parliament of Religions, Chicago, in 1893, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday organised a youth convention at its premises at Ramakrishna Beach. In the essay-writing competitions conducted as a part of it, 5,846 students from 153 colleges participated and 21 won prizes. Students were advised on personality development and national integration.

Addressing students on the occasion, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax B. Satyanarayana Raju asked them to read books on Swami Vivekananda and become a role model for others. Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said every student should take inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s life. Former Lecturer of Veda and Sanskrit College, Nellore, K. Narasimha Reddy exhorted students to be firm in their resolve and achieve goals.

Mission secretary Atmavidanda Mahraj, who presided over the meeting, underlined the importance of discipline and commitment. Swamy Gunesananda spoke.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 2:49:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/read-books-on-vivekananda-students-told/article29395614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY