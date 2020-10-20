Reach out to rain-hit paddy farmers: Lokesh

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with the paddy farmers in East Godavari district on Monday.

‘Give them ₹25,000 per acre as compensation’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Monday asked the State government to come to the rescue of the farmers by giving them ₹25,000 per acre as compensation for the loss suffered due to inundation of standing paddy crops following the recent rains in East Godavari district.

Mr. Lokesh, accompanied by senior party leaders, inspected the paddy fields downstream of the Yeleswaram reservoir in the Rajanagaram, Kirlampudi, Prathipadu, Gollaprolu, and Pithapuram mandals, where thousands of acres of paddy fields remained under a sheet of water for several days.

Rain water continued to flow into the paddy fields in the Pithapuram and Prathipadu areas.

“The State government has to offer a compensation of ₹25,000 per acre for the damaged crops, apart from waiving crop loans of those affected by the rains,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Mr. Lokesh enquired with the paddy farmers about the possibility of crop recovery and expected yield from the damaged crops. Mr. Lokesh also visited Uppada, a fisherman habitation that witnessed devastation.

Peddapuram MLA N. Chinarajappa, TDP Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Jyothula Naveen, and Kakinada Mayor Sunkara Pavani accompanied Mr. Lokesh during his visit.