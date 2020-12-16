Reach out to Nivar-hit farmers: JSP

GUNTUR

16 December 2020

Party decides to submit memoranda to district Collectors on December 28

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday called upon party leaders to submit memoranda to the district Collectors on December 28 seeking support to the farmers who had incurred losses due to Nivar cyclone and other natural calamities.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, during a teleconference with the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), said he too would participate in the programme.

PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar highlighted the issue of suicide by two more debt-ridden farmers in the aftermath of the cyclone.

“Farmers of five districts have incurred heavy losses due to the cyclone, and no assistance has been given to them so far by the government. The situation of tenant farmers is far more worse. In line with the demand put before the government during the tour of the cyclone-hit areas seeking a financial assistance of ₹35,000 per acre and ₹10,000 as immediate relief to the farmers, it has been decided to submit memoranda to the district Collectors on December 28,” he said.

About 9 lakh farmers were affected after damage to standing crops in about 19 lakh acres due to the cyclone, he said.

‘Tenant farmers worst-hit’

“The meagre financial aid given by the government will reach the land-holding farmers, but the condition of tenant farmers is pitiful. The government is not taking care of them. Hence, we have taken up the programme titled Jai Kisan for the benefit of the tenant farmers, that is, tose who till the land. Jai Kisan will be a continuous programme aimed at extending the party’s support to the farming community,” Mr. Manohar said.

“People of the State are deprived of basic infrastructure. Roads are in a bad shape. I have personally witnessed how worse the situation is at the villages during the tour of the four cyclone-hit districts,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.