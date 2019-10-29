Re-routing of special express train to Allahabad demanded

The long-pending demand for a regular express train from Visakhapatnam to Allahabad was partially met by the Railways, with the introduction of a weekly Suvidha Special Express between Visakhapatnam and Subedarganj.

However, the move was met with criticism over the route that the train would take.

“The Suvidha Express has been reduced to an ‘asuvidha’ (inconvenience). alleged N. Gajapathi Rao, a member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), East Coast Railway (ECoR).

“Instead of routing this train via Raipur, Bilaspur and Katni, the ECoR authorities had recommended that the train go via Bhubaneswar, making the trip longer by 240 km and adding an additional travel time of six hours to the journey,” the ZRUCC member said in a letter to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

“There are many trains from Puri and Bhubaneswar on this route and there is no reason why passengers from Visakhapatnam going to Allahabad should be inconvenienced,” Mr. Gajapathi Rao said.

“Further, the Suvidha ticket fare is also steep. This shows that the ECoR authorities want to discourage the patronage of this train,” Mr. Gajapathi Rao said. He requested the Railway Minister to re-route the train via Raipur, Bilaspur and Katni and make it a passenger-friendly train by converting it into an ordinary special express. Mr. Gajapathi Rao also requested the Union Minister to increase the frequency of the train to twice a week.

When the issue for introduction of a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Allahabad came up for discussion at the Indian Railway Time Table Committee (IRTTC) meeting held in 2017, the Railways was averse to it on the plea of lack of parking facilities and platform constraints. The Railway Board had, however, agreed to extend the Varanasi-Sambalpur bi-weekly express to Visakhapatnam as there would be no route constraints.

The Railway Board had even agreed to allocate an additional rake required for the purpose. Lack of initiative from the railway officials at various levels had resulted in the proposal for extension of the bi-weekly train failing to materialise.

The services of the 82507 Visakhapatnam-Allahabad-Subedarganj Suvidha Special Express will end on November 21.