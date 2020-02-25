Andhra Pradesh

Re-open Anna Canteens, demands TDP

Members of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) held protests in Nandyal and Kurnool on Monday demanding that the State government bring back Anna Canteens.

The protesting leaders denounced the government’s decision to shut down the canteens that distributed food at subsidised rates. “How does the government have money to repaint all the government offices but not enough money to run Anna Canteens?” questioned former Health Minister N. Md. Farooq. In Nandyal, Mr. Farooq and former MLA Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy protested at the closed Anna Canteen near the NTR statue.

