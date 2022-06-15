Re-exam for 10th failed students within a month, says CM

Jagan promises IT Park for Rapthadu, 3 reservoirs in 2 years

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to develop an information technology park (IT Park) at the APIIC Rapthadu industrial park and complete the land acquisition process for constructing three reservoirs linked to the Upper Pennar Peruru Project at Thopudurthi, Devarakonda, and Muttala within the next two years.

Replying to a request made by Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthy Prakash Reddy at the public meeting at Chennekothapalli on Tuesday during the disbursal of compensation amount under the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that some farmers might have missed the opportunity to get the compensation for various reasons and they could check their names in the lists displayed at the RBKs and apply for the same within the next 15 days.

“Any discrepancies in the payment or extent of land, missing out of the affected farmer can be corrected and farmers can bring that to the notice of the RBKs so that they are paid the insurance amount,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He hit out at the Opposition for criticising the government for the performance of Class 10 students and pointed out that the quality of education was important and 67% of the students passed and another examination would be held for others to ensure they too did not miss the bus for higher education. “All the students passing the examination this time will be given certificates along with others who passed recently and not as compartmental or supplementary,” he said.

He promised to get the Information Technology Park developed, as Anantapur was close to Bengaluru and there was a possibility of attracting companies to set up their units, here. The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs.6.5 crore for a pipeline at Atmakur to provide irrigation water and Rs.20 crore for the infrastructure to provide drinking water to villages in Kanaganapalli, C.K. Palli, and Ramagiri mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district. Quoting Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, the Chief Minister said in the united Anantapur district Rs.885 crore insurance compensation was being given after two decades.

District Collector P. Basant Kumar, Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan and Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathy were among those present at the public meeting.