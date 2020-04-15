Re-entry blues for Kanigiri MLA

YSR Congress Party MLA (Kanigiri) B. Madhusudan Yadav’s faced embarrassing moments on Wednesday when the police stopped a fleet of about half a dozen vehicles in which 40 persons, including he and his family members were travelling, at the Cheekalabailu inter-State border check-post near Madanapalle. The MLA was returning to Kanigiri in Prakasam district from Bengaluru.

According to information, the personnel on duty objected to the MLA re-entering the State citing the restrictions imposed in view of the lockdown. . Mr. Yadav then went to the rural police station at Madanapalle to seek clearance for his entourage.

On information, Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari reached the spot, and had prolonged discussions with the MLA, asking him to follow the guidelines.

‘No info on his Bengaluru visit’

Later, the MLA and four of his family members were allowed to cross the border, while he others, mostly his relatives and followers, were sent back to Karnataka.

“We had no information about the MLA going to Bengaluru. After discussions with higher officials, the MLA and his family members alone were allowed to proceed to Kanigiri. Considering the seriousness of the lockdown, the MLA too cooperated with us, prompting his men to go back to Karnataka,” the Deputy SP said.