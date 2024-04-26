Re-admission policy helped 1,071 students pass SSC exam in A.P.: Official

April 26, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash on Friday said the new policy of allowing re-admission of Class 10 students who failed in more than one subject in SSC board exam helped 1,071 students pass the exams with flying colours this year. The policy was introduced last year.

In a statement, he said the students showed remarkable improvement in the percentage of marks they obtained this year.

To drive his message home, he cited the case of a student (name withheld) who secured a total of 266 marks (44 %) in SSC final examinations last year. By utilising the re-admission policy, the student improved the total score to 505 (84%) this year, he said.

The government, through a G.O. issued in June last year, made a deviation from the old system wherein students who failed to pass Class 10 after the supplementary examinations and Class 12 or its equivalent course after the Instant examinations were not allowed to get re-admitted and attend regular classes of the same course.

The G.O. paved the way for re-admission of such students and continuation of their entitlement to government schemes such as Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Gorumudda.

After re-admission, the students write their examination in all the subjects and their database is incorporated in the child info portal of the School Education department.

