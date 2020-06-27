RDO opts to deliver baby at govt. hospital

Vizianagaram Revenue Divisional Officer Kanugula Hemalatha won plaudits for her decision to give birth to her baby at a government hospital.

Ms. Hemalatha checked into the Government Ghosha Hospital without divulging her identity as an administrative official and gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of Friday. Hospital staff too were unaware of Ms. Hemalatha’s position. However, word soon got around after which several officials and public representatives called her up and congratulated her.

The RDO said that she had high respect for government hospitals, which had all the required infrastructure at par with private ones.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji, and others lauded the RDO for setting an example for other government officials.