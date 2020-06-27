Andhra Pradesh

RDO opts to deliver baby at govt. hospital

Vizianagaram Revenue Divisional Officer Kanugula Hemalatha won plaudits for her decision to give birth to her baby at a government hospital.

Ms. Hemalatha checked into the Government Ghosha Hospital without divulging her identity as an administrative official and gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of Friday. Hospital staff too were unaware of Ms. Hemalatha’s position. However, word soon got around after which several officials and public representatives called her up and congratulated her.

The RDO said that she had high respect for government hospitals, which had all the required infrastructure at par with private ones.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji, and others lauded the RDO for setting an example for other government officials.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 11:23:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rdo-opts-to-deliver-baby-at-govt-hospital/article31935732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY