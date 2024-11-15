RBSK aims to improve quality of life of children, says Health Minister

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav on November 15 (Friday) said every individual should contribute towards improving the health of children and thus, building a healthy State.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the Minister said it was imperative to identify ailments and diseases at an early stage and provide prompt and effective treatment, under the medical drive.

He said the RBSK was an ambitious initiative launched under National Health Mission, envisaging child health screening and early intervention services, a systemic approach of early identification and link to care, support and treatment.

He said the focus would be on covering children, from birth to 18 years, on defects at birth, deficiencies, childhood diseases and developmental delays, including disabilities.

He said the programme aimed at improving survival outcomes by decreasing morbidity and improving the quality of life of children. Informing that 28 lakh children enrolled in Anganwadi centres and 42 lakh children enrolled in schools would be covered, he said the children identified with health issues would be given proper referral treatment at the 34 District Early Intervention Centres and other government health facilities in the State.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Medical and Health and Family Welfare M.T. Krishna Babu and Commissioner V. Karuna, Director of School Education V. Vijay Rama Raju and others participated.

