 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBSK aims to improve quality of life of children, says Health Minister

Focus will be on covering children, from birth to 18 years, on defects at birth, deficiencies, childhood diseases and developmental delays, informs Satya Kumar Yadav

Published - November 15, 2024 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav participating in the Baalala Sampoorna Arogya Raksha programme in Vijayawada on Friday.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav participating in the Baalala Sampoorna Arogya Raksha programme in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav on November 15 (Friday) said every individual should contribute towards improving the health of children and thus, building a healthy State.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the Minister said it was imperative to identify ailments and diseases at an early stage and provide prompt and effective treatment, under the medical drive.

He said the RBSK was an ambitious initiative launched under National Health Mission, envisaging child health screening and early intervention services, a systemic approach of early identification and link to care, support and treatment.

He said the focus would be on covering children, from birth to 18 years, on defects at birth, deficiencies, childhood diseases and developmental delays, including disabilities.

He said the programme aimed at improving survival outcomes by decreasing morbidity and improving the quality of life of children. Informing that 28 lakh children enrolled in Anganwadi centres and 42 lakh children enrolled in schools would be covered, he said the children identified with health issues would be given proper referral treatment at the 34 District Early Intervention Centres and other government health facilities in the State.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Medical and Health and Family Welfare M.T. Krishna Babu and Commissioner V. Karuna, Director of School Education V. Vijay Rama Raju and others participated.

Published - November 15, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / children

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.