RBKs will change face of farm sector, says Minister

VIJAYAWADA

02 July 2020 23:41 IST

Steps will be taken to ensure remunerative prices for farmers: Kannababu

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are set to give a major boost to the agriculture sector, said Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, here on Thursday.

At a meeting attended by the Joint Collectors of the 13 districts in the State and officials of the agriculture and allied departments, the Minister said the RBKs were being developed to cater to the needs of farmers. The concept had caught on really fast and other States had been enquiring about it, he said, adding that the subject was discussed in a recent national-level seminar.

He said besides farmers’ welfare, initiatives like Janata Bazars were aimed at protecting the interests of consumers. The idea was to rid the farmers of their problems by ensuring remunerative price to their produce. The RBKs would facilitate supply of seeds, fertilizers and other material required by farmers at village-level. They would also double up as marketing centres by enabling farmers to sell at least 30% of their farm output. The plan also included grading and sorting units.

He said under the supervision of the Joint Collectors at the district-level, the officials of agriculture, revenue and other allied sectors would be involved to evolve a hassle-free mechanism that would be implemented from July 13.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, Usha Rani and other officials were present.