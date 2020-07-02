RBKs will change face of farm sector, says Minister

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are set to give a major boost to the agriculture sector, said Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, here on Thursday.
At a meeting attended by the Joint Collectors of the 13 districts in the State and officials of the agriculture and allied departments, the Minister said the RBKs were being developed to cater to the needs of farmers. The concept had caught on really fast and other States had been enquiring about it, he said, adding that the subject was discussed in a recent national-level seminar.
He said besides farmers’ welfare, initiatives like Janata Bazars were aimed at protecting the interests of consumers. The idea was to rid the farmers of their problems by ensuring remunerative price to their produce. The RBKs would facilitate supply of seeds, fertilizers and other material required by farmers at village-level. They would also double up as marketing centres by enabling farmers to sell at least 30% of their farm output. The plan also included grading and sorting units.
He said under the supervision of the Joint Collectors at the district-level, the officials of agriculture, revenue and other allied sectors would be involved to evolve a hassle-free mechanism that would be implemented from July 13.
Special Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, Usha Rani and other officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath