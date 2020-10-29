RBKs to register data on damaged crops

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagireddy on Wednesday said that the YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) would register the crop damage details for compensation in case the data on the damaged crops goes missing during the enumeration carried out by the officials of the Revenue and Agriculture departments.

Mr. Nagireddy on Wednesday inspected the paddy fields inundated due to recent rains at Munagala and Kunavaram areas in Korukonda mandal, where he interacted with the farmers and ascertained the level of crop damage and its causes.

“Financial aid has been paid to the farmers, compensating them for various crops damaged during the rains reported since July in East Godavari district. The government is prepared to include the details of damaged crops at the RBKs if anything is missing from the enumeration exercise,” Mr. Nagireddy told reporters during the field inspection.

“We have decided to grant the compensation within one month of the crop damage. Farmers are requested to submit their representations to the Collector and Agriculture Department officials, explaining the reasons for the inundation and crop damage in the district in order to address those grievances,” Mr. Nagireddy said.