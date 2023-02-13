RBI launches Financial Literacy Week in Vijayawada

February 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a five-day Financial Literacy Week (FLW) campaign here on Monday.

Since 2016

RBI Andhra Pradesh General Manager in-charge Anjani Misra said that the RBI has been conducting FLW every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on relevant themes, including MSMEs, Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions and Digital Financial Literacy.

Mr. Misra said the theme for this year’s FLW is ‘Good Financial Behaviour, Your Saviour’ with emphasis on saving, planning and budgeting and on prudent use of digital financial services which aligns with the overall strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025.

He said that the foundation of sound financial behaviour rests on planning finances and preparing personal budgets, enabling better financial decisions and preparing for unforeseen contingencies and emergencies.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic shed new light on the need to focus on individuals’ and households’ financial resilience and enhance preparedness against various economic and societal challenges that may arise. The pandemic also had the effect of accelerating the use of digital modes for financial transactions which brought the challenge of increasing digital financial literacy to the fore, he said.

“Although digital financial services are convenient and time-saving, the same is to be used prudently to prevent scams, frauds, unauthorised use of data etc”Anjani MisraGeneral Manager in-charge, RBI (A.P.)

Mr. Misra said although digital financial services are convenient and time-saving, the same is to be used prudently to prevent scams, frauds, unauthorised use of data etc. Thus, the focus of this year’s theme has taken into cognizance the need for building financial resilience and well-being at the individual level.

Accordingly, the messages of this year’s Financial Literacy Week have been developed.

Nabard GM N.S. Murthy, UBI and SLBC convener Navneet Kumar, RBI, DGM (Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD) Vikas Jaiswal, A.P. Department of Finance OSD N. Murthy and others were present.