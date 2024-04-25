TTD to exchange ₹2,000 currency notes worth ₹3.20 crore

April 25, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The TTD has succeeded in its attempt to exchange the ₹2,000 currency notes, which were withdrawn from circulation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to sources.

The RBI, which had originally set-up September 30, 2023 as the last date for the exchange of the currency notes, extended it to October 7, 2023 later.

The TTD, however, received ₹2,000 currency notes worth ₹3.20 crore between October 8, 2023 and March 31, 2024 as offerings made by devotees in the ‘hundi’ at the Tirumala temple. After a prolonged deliberations and representations, the RBI finally reacted positively to the TTDs request for the exchange of the notes.

