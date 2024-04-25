GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TTD to exchange ₹2,000 currency notes worth ₹3.20 crore

April 25, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The TTD has succeeded in its attempt to exchange the ₹2,000 currency notes, which were withdrawn from circulation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to sources.

The RBI, which had originally set-up September 30, 2023 as the last date for the exchange of the currency notes, extended it to October 7, 2023 later.

The TTD, however, received ₹2,000 currency notes worth ₹3.20 crore between October 8, 2023 and March 31, 2024 as offerings made by devotees in the ‘hundi’ at the Tirumala temple. After a prolonged deliberations and representations, the RBI finally reacted positively to the TTDs request for the exchange of the notes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.