R&B Minister draws flak for holding event amid pandemic

Participants at the function organised by Minister M. Sankaranarayana at Penukonda in Anantapur district on Monday.

ANANTAPUR

26 April 2021 23:33 IST

Around 500 people reportedly attended the function held to honour volunteers

At a time when the government has imposed restrictions on mass gatherings to check the rapid spread of coronavirus, Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana had drawn flak for holding a function with around 500 people in attendance in a closed hall at Penukonda to honour the volunteers.

BJP cries foul

Photographs of the function showed the volunteers and other invitees sitting in violation of social distancing norms. The BJP and TDP leaders have criticised the Minister for organising such a gathering, saying that the event could turn out to be a venue for the spread of COVID infection.

Even as the number of positive cases were insignificant in the past two weeks in Penukonda, the infection count has been witnessing a spurt for the past three days. The highest single-day tally of 98 was recorded here on Sunday.

“At a time when people are finding it difficult to get treatment for COVID19, the Minister, instead of reviewing the situation, organised such a gathering. The government is holding awareness programmes on social distancing and wearing masks. Being a Minister, holding such an event at this crucial juncture is atrocious,” said BJP leader Duddukunta Venkateswara Reddy.

The YSRCP govcernment in Andhra Pradesh does not bother about the COVID19 patients by not deploying sufficient staff at the designated government Super Specialty Hospital in Anantapur, he said. “This issue came to the fore when YSRCP Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy made a surprise visit on Monday,” alleged Mr. Venkateswara Reddy.

Two events to honour the volunteers have been organised in Anantapur and Singanamala Assembly constituencies on a massive scale in the past two weeks , he said.