R&B bears the brunt in Chittoor

14 December 2020 10:13 IST

339 km of roads damaged, repairs expected to cost ₹280 crore

The twin cyclones, Nivar and Burevi, inflicted severe damaged to the roads, bridges, causeways and culverts spread along hundreds of kilometres in Chittoor district. The Roads and Buildings department bore the brunt with 339 km of its roads getting ravaged. The department has sought ₹280 crore for permanent repairs, with a major chunk for three prime bridges.

Reports say Nivar damaged several R&B roads in Tirupati, Chittoor and Madanapalle divisions with Punganur, Palamaner, Sadum, Chittoor and Chandragiri mandals in the western side taking the major blow.

Among the worst-affected roads are Palamaner - Dandupalle - Kaluvapalle, V.Kota - Pernambat (Tamil Nadu) NH, Punganur - Pakala, Pitchatur - Srikalahasti, and several panchayat roads in Nagalapuram, Satyavedu and Varadaiahpalem mandals. The people of Rajula Kandriga village of Nagalapuram mandal were virtually cut off from the mandal headquarters for over a week with the road breaching and getting washed away at three stretches. The Chittoor - Kanipakkam road was also damaged at many stretches.

Advertising

Advertising

"Instead of the regular eight km to reach the Chennai NH at Nagalapuram, we had to take the circuitous diversion covering 40 km to reach the same spot via Satyavedu," says Lokanadham of Karani village, close to T.N. border.

36 major breaches

"The cyclone caused 36 major breaches in the district, out of which 18 were temporarily restored. It further caused damage to 74 culverts, of which 56 were restored. Uprooting of trees was reported at 125 spots on the R&B roads, while traffic interruptions occurred at 220 spots," says Superintending Engineer K. Devanandam.

The bridge at Sadum and the lower reaches of the NTR Jalasayam in Chittoor and surrounding mandals were badly damaged. "We have taken up repairs on a war-footing and completed major portions. The rest of the works will be finished as and when the flow of water subsides at the culverts and causeways. Our estimate for permanent repairs to the damaged infrastructure is ₹279.74 crore," he adds.