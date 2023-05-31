ADVERTISEMENT

Raymond CMD invited to bhoomi pooja of Mumbai temple

May 31, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The TTD on Tuesday formally extended invitation to the chairman and managing director of Raymond Group Gautam Singhania to the bhoomi pooja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the construction of a new temple of Lord Venkateswara in Mumbai. The ceremony is scheduled on June 7th.

Mr. Singhania had reportedly already expressed his willingness to bear the entire construction cost of the proposed temple, which is pegged at over ₹70 crore.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, met him at his residence. They honoured him with a silk vastram and presented the theertha prasadam of Lord Venkateswara besides giving him the invitation card.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the TTD officials also met Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and extended him the invitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US