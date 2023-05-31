Raymond CMD invited to bhoomi pooja of Mumbai temple

May 31, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - TIRUMALA

The TTD on Tuesday formally extended invitation to the chairman and managing director of Raymond Group Gautam Singhania to the bhoomi pooja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the construction of a new temple of Lord Venkateswara in Mumbai. The ceremony is scheduled on June 7th.

Mr. Singhania had reportedly already expressed his willingness to bear the entire construction cost of the proposed temple, which is pegged at over ₹70 crore.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, met him at his residence. They honoured him with a silk vastram and presented the theertha prasadam of Lord Venkateswara besides giving him the invitation card.

Later, the TTD officials also met Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and extended him the invitation.