Rayalaseema will witness massive development under NDA rule, predicts Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy

Minister for Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure & Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy predicts massive development and growth in the Rayalaseema region under the NDA rule and leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

As water in the Owk reservoir in his Banaganapalle constituency reached its brim, Mr. Janardhan Reddy performed ‘Jala Harathi’ and released Krishna water into the Gandikota reservoir downstream in Kadapa district, in the presence of Jammalamadugu BJP MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy, TDP’s Pulivendula candidate B.Tech Ravi, Kadapa MP candidate C. Bhupesh Reddy and Kadapa Joint Collector Aditi Singh.

Ms. Singh and the leaders also formally opened three gates of the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) project up to 2 feet, which gushed out towards Gandikota.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Janardhan Reddy said that the downfall of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government augured well for the State, which had witnessed copious rainfall.

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime of discarding well-intended schemes of the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government purely out of hatred, he termed the party’s ‘humiliating defeat’ as a lesson taught by the voters.

While the irrigation projects failed to progress during the YSRCP government, Mr. Reddy assured to complete them at the earliest, while highlighting the steady flow of river Krishna in Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage.

Mr. Adinarayana Reddy also said that the Rayalaseema region would turn into a fertile zone — ‘Ratanala Seema’ — if the government spends ₹30,000 crore to irrigate 30 lakh acres and provide drinking water to 30 lakh citizens.