Rayalaseema will prosper only under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, says Tirupati MLA

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy leading the ‘Rayalaseema Atma Gourava Maha Rally’ in Tirupati on Saturday.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Saturday said the drought-prone Rayalaseema region would become a “rathanala seema” (a region full of precious gems) only under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Not only intellectuals but also a cross-section of people and government employees were in favour of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh with Kurnool as the Judicial capital, Mr. Karunakar Reddy said.

He was addressing thousands of people, who included students, employees of government and private sectors, advocates, and NGOs, who took part in the ‘Rayalaseema Atma Gourava Maha Rally’ the MLA undertook in Tirupati.

The participants marched through the arterial junctions of the pilgrim town, raising slogans in favour of the three capitals. The prime junctions of Gandhi, Road, Nethaji Road, G. Car Street, and Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy junction swelled with huge crowds.

Addressing a public meeting later, Mr. Karunakar Reddy alleged that Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had betrayed the people of the Rayalaseema region by not developing it.

‘Naidu a traitor of the region’

Terming Mr. Naidu a “traitor of Rayalaseema,” the YSRCP leader said that as per the aspirations of the people of the region, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to making Kurnool the Judicial capital, which would lead to the region’s phenomenal development.

He said it was the bounden duty of the people of Rayalaseema to support the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his vision of three capitals.

Mayor of Tirupati Municipal Corporation Sireesha, Deputy Mayors, corporators, and senior cadres of the YSRCP took part in the rally.