Rayalaseema will be transformed into a green energy hub, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that Rayalaseema would be developed as a green energy hub and the youth from the region would be provided employment opportunities with the setting up of solar and wind power projects.

Mr. Naidu distributed social security pensions to the beneficiaries of NTR Bharosa scheme at their doorsteps as part of ‘Pedala Seva’ at Puchakayalamada in Pathikonda mandal of Kurnool district on October 1 (Tuesday) and interacted with the villagers.

Mr Naidu said the NDA government was committed to the completion of all pending projects in Rayalaseema and providing irrigation water to every acre of land in the parched region. He also assured that Gundrevula, Guru Raghavendra and RDS projects would completed.

Mr. Naidu said his government would take steps for laying the Kurnool-Bellary national highway. “Kurnool City will be developed in all aspects. The High Court Bench will also be set up there. Not just developing the city, the entire Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency will be developed. Orvakal will be developed as an industrial hub,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

Job opportunities

Mr. Naidu further said that 90% subsidy would be provided for purchasing drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment. He said that the government would conduct Mega DSC in December this year to fill 16,347 posts. “We are preparing plans to create 20 lakh jobs. We will hone the skills of the youth as per their interest. By developing the industrial sector, we are planning to create 7.50 lakh job opportunities,’‘ he said.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government for paralaysing the administration during its tenure, the Chief Minister said the government was receiving many complaints related to land disputes. “Nearly 50% of the complaints pertain to land issues. We have repealed the controversial A.P. Land Titling Act. The land boundaries were changed by the previous government. We are now taking up re-survey of lands and will give documents with Rajamudra,’‘ Mr Naidu said.

He said that his government was trying to repair the “damages done to the State by the previous government. “Our government had started the Handri-Neeva Main Canal works to provide water to the tanks in Pathikonda but the previous government neglected the project. We will complete the pending projects and provide water,’‘ he said.

Water supply to every household

Mr. Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh was the only State which had conducted 13,380 grama sabhas on a single day and sanctioned ₹4,500 crore worth works. “The previous government had diverted ₹390 crore pertaining to Panchayat Raj Department and we have released them after coming to power. The Centre too had released ₹1,200 crore. Further, the Centre is providing funds for supply of water to every household under Jal Jeevan Mission. We will release the State’s share and provide the tapped water connection to every house in the next three years,’‘ he said.