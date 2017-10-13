Rayalaseema water table higher than WG

The ongoing heavy rains in the Rayalaseema districts have resulted in the water-table rising by nearly 8 metres compared to the pre-monsoon levels of May. In fact, the average groundwater level there is higher than that of West Godavari, a district having higher rainfall and better irrigation facilities, according to real-time piezometer readings recorded on Thursday.

While the average groundwater level of Rayalaseema is 13.48 metres below ground level (MBGL), West Godavari’s is 16.52 MBGL. Ironically, the level in Rayalaseema is almost the same as that of Prakasam, another coastal district (13.35 MBGL).

The level in Rayalaseema rose from 21.29 MBGL to 13.48 MBGL in just four and half months.

The water-table of two of the Rayalaseema districts — Kurnool and Kadapa — now is higher than that of West Godavari and Prakasam. The level in Kurnool is 6.42 MBGL which is higher than the Coastal Andhra average of 7.91 MBGL. The groundwater level in Kadapa and Chittoor is 13.18 MBGL and 14.19 MBGL respectively. The average groundwater level in Anantapur district is however very low at 20.13 MBGL.

The Andhra Pradesh government as part of its water management policy has fixed 3 MBGL and 8 MBGL as the upper and lower limits respectively for groundwater management. Level less than 3 MBGL indicated the danger of water logging and lower than 8 MBGL puts an additional burden on the water motors and power consumption. Various remedial measures are taken up once the table rises above or falls below the stipulated levels. Conservation programmes have been taken up by the State government to prevent runoff and for quick recharge of groundwater.

Currently the water-table is below 8 MBGL in 41.8 %, above 3 MBGL in 30.7% and in the ideal range only in 27.5% of the State. Officials hope more of the excess rainfall received by the Rayalaseema districts — Chittoor 40.30% excess, Kadapa 39.80% excess, Anantapur 31.90% excess and Kurnool 10.70% excess — would recharge the groundwater reserves. Rayalaseema region has received an excess rainfall of 30%.