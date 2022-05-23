Rayalaseema University honours actor Patibandla Ananda Rao with Doctorate

The Rayalaseema University at its 3rd convocation here on Saturday honoured dramatist, actor, and director Patibandla Ananda Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of S.V. University Kolakuri Enoch and Nandyal-based educationist Peddireddy Dastagiri with Doctorates.

Participating in the convocation online, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan asked students to use the knowledge they acquired during their course in the betterment of the society. Youth empowerment was the goal behind the National Education Policy 2020, he said adding that the NEP-2020 had brought several changes in the education system.

University Vice-Chancellor A. Ananda Rao gave a report on the university’s achievements. In all, 66 gold medals were presented, 241 Ph.D. degrees, 1,267 post-graduate degrees, and 15,339 undergraduate degrees.