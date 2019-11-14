Rayalaseema students threaten to intensify stir on location of capital city and HC

Student unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) convenor B. Sriramulu said that protests for location of the capital city and the High Court in Rayalaseema would be intensified as we didn’t get a proper response from the government.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that protests have been planned across the district in the next few days. “On November 16, protests will be staged at all the residences of 14 MLAs and two MPs in the district,” said Mr. Sriramulu.

Sribagh pact

Elaborating on the significance of the day, he said that on November 16, 1937 the Sribagh pact was signed.

It has been 82 years since the pact has been signed by the leaders of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra which dictates that when Andhra State would be formed, the Rayalaseema region can choose either capital city or High Court in a bid to decentralise development.

The JAC is also planning to protest when the G.N Rao committee, the expert panel established to study and suggest strategies for the development of the State, visits Kurnool.

On November 22, the students have threatened to protest at the residence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The government must give appropriate answers to our demands before the CM visits the district. If not, we will stop him from visiting,” said the student leader.

Mr. Sriramulu said that one farmer a day has been committing suicide in the region. He said that there is an immediate need to finish Gundrevula, RDS diversion scheme, Vedavathi Lift Irrigation Scheme and other pending irrigation projects to protect the farmers of the region.

He said that development works should be taken up to provide jobs to the youth of the region.