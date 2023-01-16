ADVERTISEMENT

Rayalaseema Sadhana Samithi plans Dharma Deeksha on January 18

January 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Samithi demands the Andhra Pradesh government to set up the Krishna River Management Board office in Kurnool

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi will organise Rayalaseema Dharma Deeksha near the Nandyal district Collectorate on Wednesday (January 18).

Samithi president Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, in a statement on January 16 (Monday), said the State government must set up the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office in Kurnool.

Rayalaseema has remained neglected for the last seven decades as injustice has been meted out to the region. The KRMB office should be located in the Rayalaseema region if water is to be allocated and released properly, he said, adding that Visakhapatnam was not suitable for setting up of the KRMB office as it is far away from the Krishna river basin. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Kurnool is the  best suitable place for it. With the construction of Pattiseema project, the Krishna has delta lost its association with the Srisailam project. The Dharma Deeksha is being organied to mount pressure on the State government to establish the KRMB office in Kurnool,” said Mr. Dasaratha Rami Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US