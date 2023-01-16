Rayalaseema Sadhana Samithi plans Dharma Deeksha on January 18

January 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi will organise Rayalaseema Dharma Deeksha near the Nandyal district Collectorate on Wednesday (January 18).

Samithi president Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, in a statement on January 16 (Monday), said the State government must set up the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office in Kurnool.

Rayalaseema has remained neglected for the last seven decades as injustice has been meted out to the region. The KRMB office should be located in the Rayalaseema region if water is to be allocated released properly, he said, adding that Visakhapatnam was not suitable for setting up of the KRMB office as it is far away from the Krishna river basin.

“Kurnool is the best suitable place for it. With the construction of Pattiseema project, the Krishna has delta lost its association with the Srisailam project. The Dharma Deeksha is being organied to mount pressure on the State government to establish the KRMB office in Kurnool,” said Mr. Dasaratha Rami Reddy.