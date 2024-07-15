Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh continues to record large excess rainfall

Andhra Pradesh has recorded an excess rainfall of 218.5 mm, with a 44% departure from the normal of 152.2 mm, between July 1 and 14, as per the information available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Rayalaseema region, comprising eight districts, recorded large excess rainfall in June as the otherwise parched region received 160.9 mm rainfall between June 1 and 30 as against the normal of 72.3 mm.

All districts in the Rayalaseema region have once again recorded large excess rainfall, except for Kurnool which witnessed excess rainfall from July 1 to 14. The highest departure of 126% in the State was recorded in Sri Sathya Sai district, which received 188.2 mm rain in the past two weeks compared to the normal of 83.1 mm.

Annamayya district received 213.9 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 104.9 mm. The district came second with a departure of 104%. Nellore district came third with a departure from the normal by 103%. The district received 191.6 mm rainfall as against the normal of 94.2 mm.

On the other side of the spectrum stands Vizianagaram, which recorded a departure of just 1%, as it received 217.5 mm rainfall as against the normal of 214.3 mm. The north coastal districts of Vizianagaram, Palnadu, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam recorded normal rainfall, with departures between 6% and 16%.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast, many parts of the State, particularly the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, received heavy rainfall on July 15 (Monday). Another low-pressure area, a fresh one, is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal by July 19, the IMD said.

Between 8.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 15 (Monday), the rainfall recorded in the State, as per information available with Andhra Pradesh State Planning Development Society, are as follows: Kruthivennu in Krishna district (65.25 mm), Peda Avutapalle in Krishna district (57.75 mm), Kodur in Anakapalli district (40.5 mm), Uttarapalli in Vizianagaram (37.25 mm), Pedayerukapadu in Krishna (37 mm) and Kondapalli in NTR district (33.75 mm).

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, in the coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next four days, except on July 16. It has issued an orange alert for this region for July 15, 18 and 19. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to occur in Rayalaseema region until July 19.