Rayalaseema outfit announces ‘action plan’ for achieving bridge-cum-barrage at Sangameswaram

It is the only ray of hope for the region in the wake of the Union Government’s sanctioning of funds for the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, say leaders

February 05, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Rayalaseema Steering Committee president Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday. Committee member P. Naveen Kumar Reddy is seen next to him.

Rayalaseema Steering Committee (RSC), which has been agitating against the Central and State governments for building a ‘bridge-cum-barrage’ at Sangameswaram on the Krishna, instead of the proposed suspension bridge, released a plan of action on Sunday to realise its demand.

Addressing the media here, RSC president Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy said the members would submit representations to all legislators and parliamentarians representing the Rayalaseema region, besides Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, seeking their solidarity for the cause.

“Our members will also meet TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh who is now on a padayatra in Chittoor district and seek his support,” he said.

“A one-day agitation titled ‘Nirasana Deeksha’ will be held at all the constituency headquarters in the region to draw public attention to the issue. Similarly, a signature campaign would be taken up for a week. This mass contact programme will also help us to sensitise the public on the issue,” steering committee member P. Naveen Kumar Reddy added.

The committee called the ‘bridge-cum-barrage’ as the only ray of hope for the Rayalaseema districts, especially in the wake of the Union Government sanctioning funds for the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, which it said would spell doom for the region’s irrigation projects.

