ADVERTISEMENT

Rayalaseema Mission: TDP promises to rid region of ‘ailments of backwardness’

June 07, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KADAPA

Lokesh promises research centres for horticultural crops, eco-tourism, tiger tourism, sports university, automobile and mobile phone hubs if the TDP is voted to power

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh announcing the ‘Mission Rayalaseema’ statement, in Kadapa on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) made its much-awaited ‘Rayalaseema Mission’ statement public on June 7 (Wednesday), promising to rid the region of its ‘ailments of backwardness’.

During his Yuva Galam padayatra in Kadapa Assembly constituency, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh read out the statement which promised to ensure all-round development of the region by leveraging its advantages.

Mr. Lokesh promised to develop Rayalaseema into a horticultural hub. “We will set up research centres to promote the export-oriented varieties of tomato, mango, papaya, sweet lime, banana, musk melon etc. A value chain, food processing units and pulping units for tomato are also in the pipeline,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP leader also promised to revive the 90% subsidy scheme for drip irrigation equipment, which, he alleged, was withdrawn by the YSRCP government, causing hardship to the farmers.

Referring to the industry sector, the TDP leader announced to make Rayalaseema the capital of automobile and mobile phone accessories. ‘

“Such units, taking advantage of its proximity to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad industrial corridors, will provide jobs to the local residents,” said Mr. Lokesh.

He also spoke about bringing in defence equipment manufacturers and turning the region into a mining hub.

Setting up a sports university in the region was another promise made on the occasion. “We will create state-of-the-art facilities to train youth in cricket, football, badminton and swimming,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh also announced temple tourism, eco-tourism and tiger tourism to tap the potential of the forests in the region, saying that such ventures would provide employment to tribal people.

Referring to the ‘Rayalaseema Muddhu Bidda’ (son of the soil) claim often made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Lokesh said any leader deserved the tagline only if he really cared for the people, not by mere hailing from the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US