Rayalaseema Mission: TDP promises to rid region of ‘ailments of backwardness’

June 07, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KADAPA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) made its much-awaited ‘Rayalaseema Mission’ statement public on June 7 (Wednesday), promising to rid the region of its ‘ailments of backwardness’.

During his Yuva Galam padayatra in Kadapa Assembly constituency, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh read out the statement which promised to ensure all-round development of the region by leveraging its advantages.

Mr. Lokesh promised to develop Rayalaseema into a horticultural hub. “We will set up research centres to promote the export-oriented varieties of tomato, mango, papaya, sweet lime, banana, musk melon etc. A value chain, food processing units and pulping units for tomato are also in the pipeline,” he said.

The TDP leader also promised to revive the 90% subsidy scheme for drip irrigation equipment, which, he alleged, was withdrawn by the YSRCP government, causing hardship to the farmers.

Referring to the industry sector, the TDP leader announced to make Rayalaseema the capital of automobile and mobile phone accessories. ‘

“Such units, taking advantage of its proximity to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad industrial corridors, will provide jobs to the local residents,” said Mr. Lokesh.

He also spoke about bringing in defence equipment manufacturers and turning the region into a mining hub.

Setting up a sports university in the region was another promise made on the occasion. “We will create state-of-the-art facilities to train youth in cricket, football, badminton and swimming,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh also announced temple tourism, eco-tourism and tiger tourism to tap the potential of the forests in the region, saying that such ventures would provide employment to tribal people.

Referring to the ‘Rayalaseema Muddhu Bidda’ (son of the soil) claim often made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Lokesh said any leader deserved the tagline only if he really cared for the people, not by mere hailing from the region.