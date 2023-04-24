Rayalaseema leaders seek immediate stalling of Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka

April 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

The former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy once again revived the proposal of merging Kurnool and Anantapur districts with Telangana so that the irrigation water needs of the region are taken care of as the water resources of Telangana and these districts are inter-linked and common.

He spoke at the Rayalaseema Kartavya Deeksha at the STBC College Grounds here on Monday.

The movement for demanding the water rights of the Rayalaseema region had gained momentum for the past six months and beginning Monday several organisations, both political and non-political, have lined up direct action programmes.

Prominent leaders from several political parties joining the Kartavya Deeksha along with 10,000 people, has given strength to the pro-Rayalaseema groups.

There was no objection from the people and political leaders to this plan, he opined. He gave his willingness to join a joint political/non-political fight for the rights of the region.

Rayalaseema Steering Committee president Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy presided over the meeting. A number of speakers from Karnataka Rythu Sangha too spoke in favour of stopping the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka so that Rayalaseema and some parts of eastern Karnataka are not affected with lesser inflows into the Tungabhadra dam.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president Tualsi Reddy said Siddeswaram Barrage-cum-Bridge should have become a reality before the Srisailam, but for some reasons, it was shelved. The Centre and State governments must construct the Siddewaram project and check silting of the Srisilam dam and store 70 tmcft.

The State government must file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the construction of the Upper Bhadra project and also make a political move to stop the project so that all the districts in Rayalaseema do not go dry once water is impounded in the project.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have failed to protect the irrigation water interests of this region as they could not complete the Gundrevula Project or the RDS Project, he opined.

Congress leader S. Sailajanath, Gangula Pratap Reddy, balladeer Gaddar, and Manda Krishna Madiga were among those who took part.