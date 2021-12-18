Rayalaseema leaders lend support to Amaravati

Several leaders hailing from the Rayalaseema region expressed their support to the Amaravati farmers’ demand on the capital, saying that the ‘capital shift’ will not benefit the region, but cause unnecessary rift among districts.

Of all the speakers at the mammoth public meeting held at Daminedu here on Friday, the addresses by leaders hailing from the Rayalaseema region were watched with keen interest. The support assumes significance in the wake of the back-to-back meetings and rallies planned by leaders championing the cause of Rayalaseema a day before, and a day after the conclusion of Amaravati Padayatra in Tirupati.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu flayed the YSRCP regime for trying to paint Amaravati black by calling the river-side region as flood-prone and unfit for construction, apart from making baseless charges on the nonexistent ‘insider trading’. He took a dig at the rally taken out by Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum a day ahead in Tirupati, adding that college students were ‘forcibly’ made to participate.

N. Amarnatha Reddy and N. Kishore Kumar Reddy, both hailing from Chittoor district and having served in the Naidu Cabinet, accused Mr. Jagan of letting down Rayalaseema by taking a ‘U turn’ on the issue. They accused the government of bringing in a divide in the social fabric in the name of caste.

BJP vice-president C. Adinarayana Reddy said retaining the capital at Amaravati would not harm the interests of Rayalaseema.