ADVERTISEMENT

Rayalaseema JAC demands a barrage instead of cable bridge proposed across Krishna River

November 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KURNOOL

A bridge-cum-barrage will help meet the drinking water requirements of Rayalaseema region, says JAC coordinator K. Venugopal Reddy

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee has demanded that the tenders called for the cable bridge project proposed across the Krishna River on the National Highway-167 be cancelled and a bridge-cum-barrage be built instead.

Addressing the media here on November 14 (Tuesday), JAC coordinator K. Venugopal Reddy appealed to the Central government to understand the importance of a bridge-cum-barrage in meeting the drinking water requirements of the Rayalaseema region.

A cable bridge can only remain a centre for attraction, without serving any purpose for the local population, he observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A cable bridge costing ₹1,400 crore may become a tourist spot, but a ₹1,000-crore barrage can supply water to the Pothireddypadu head regulator which can supply water to the parched region. A barrage will also help prevent flooding of the Srisailam project,” said Mr. Venugopal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US