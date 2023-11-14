Rayalaseema JAC demands a barrage instead of cable bridge proposed across Krishna River

November 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee has demanded that the tenders called for the cable bridge project proposed across the Krishna River on the National Highway-167 be cancelled and a bridge-cum-barrage be built instead.

Addressing the media here on November 14 (Tuesday), JAC coordinator K. Venugopal Reddy appealed to the Central government to understand the importance of a bridge-cum-barrage in meeting the drinking water requirements of the Rayalaseema region.

A cable bridge can only remain a centre for attraction, without serving any purpose for the local population, he observed.

“A cable bridge costing ₹1,400 crore may become a tourist spot, but a ₹1,000-crore barrage can supply water to the Pothireddypadu head regulator which can supply water to the parched region. A barrage will also help prevent flooding of the Srisailam project,” said Mr. Venugopal.

