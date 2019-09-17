Rayalaseema groundwater table plummets by 6.4 metres in a year

The groundwater table of Rayalaseema has plummeted by an average 6.4 metres in one year and the water table all over the State has also fallen by an average 3.69 metres from September 16, 2018 to Monday, according to the data with the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department.

Deficit rainfall

The comparatively severe deficit in rainfall and the delay in the onset of monsoon are being cited as the reasons for the plummeting of water to an average 16.54 metres below ground level (BGL) in the State.

For want of an alternative, farmers and others in the Rayalaseema districts had to draw groundwater from a depth greater than usual. The water table in Kadapa district plummeted by 8.39 m, that is to an average 27.17 m BGL in the 12 months. Similarly, the water table fell by an average 7.87 m to 26.85 m (BGL) in Chittoor, it fell by an average 6.91 m to 26.85 m BGL in Anantapur and an average 2.41 m to 12.61 m BGL in Kurnool.

In comparison, the maximum drop in the water table in Coast Andhra Pradesh is 2.87 m only, in East Godavari district.

The groundwater table has plummeted to varying depths in 71% of the area and has risen in only in the remaining 29% of the State. In 32% of the area in the State, the water table has plummeted by 2% or less and in 23% of the State is has plummeted by 4% or more and in the remaining 16% it has fallen between 2% and 4% of depth, according to an analysis.

In 27% of the State, groundwater is available at a depth greater than 20 m, in 33% at a depth that is in between 8 m and 20 m, in 26% at a depth that is in between 3 m and 8 m and in 14% at a depth that is less than 3 m.