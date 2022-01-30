Rayalaseema forum represents to State on irrigation projects

TIRUPATI

30 January 2022 13:40 IST

M. Purushottham Reddy pointed to the growing importance of Rayalaseema lift irrigation and Siddheswaram projects

Forecasting extreme pressure for drinking water in the drought-prone Rayalaseema in future, the Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum has represented to the State government to expedite the pending projects considered a lifeline to the region.

In a memorandum submitted to the Principal Secretary (Water resources) K.S. Jawahar Reddy, forum coordinator M. Purushottham Reddy pointed to the growing importance of Rayalaseema lift irrigation and Siddheswaram projects.

Advertising

Advertising

With Srisailam’s holding capacity falling from 315 tmcft to less than 200 tmcft and in view of the project coming under the river water board’s purview, he saw a greater need to solve the water disputes with Telangana and as well bring down the pressure on Srisailam project.

Suggesting the utilisation of Tungabhadra water to meet the Rayalaseema’ needs, Mr. Purushottham Reddy requested the government to hold talks with Karnataka government to take up Gundrevula project.

Apart from widening the Pothireddypadu head regulator and increasing the flowing capacity of its canals, the representation also sought early completion of Galeru Nagari, Handri Neeva and Veligonda projects.

Mr. Purushottham Reddy also urged the State to get its rightful share of 512 tmcft of Krishna water by enhancing the holding capacity of all its projects.

With the tail-end Chittoor district totally dependent on rain, it deserves special attention. The Somasila and Kandaleru canals have to be widened, which will help the upland areas around Venkatagiri in Nellore district and meet the growing water needs of Tirupati city.

Dr. Jawahar Reddy has agreed to take the pertinent issues to the notice of the State government.