Rayalaseema development will be BJP’s poll plank in 2024: Somu

CHITTOOR

13 December 2020 00:01 IST

‘We will expose the corrupt, casteist and family politics in State’

The BJP will go to the polls in the State in 2024 with development of Rayalaseema as the main plank, party State president Somu Veerraju has said.

Addressing the party State executive meeting in Tirupati on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju said the YSRCP government was indulging in “unproductive talk on the Polavaram and three capitals issue.”

“People are being looted in the guise of new sand and excise policies. Smuggling of red sanders is going on unabated,” he alleged.

The BJP would expose the corrupt, casteist and family politics in the State, he said.

It was because of the BJP’s opposition that the government backtracked from diverting ₹5,000 crore TTD funds to the State exchequer, he said.

Farm Acts

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh asked the the cadres to actively educate the farmers about the benefits of the new farm Acts. He accused the Congress of deliberately spreading falsehood on the issue.

The NDA government was being wrongly criticised on the railway zone, Polavaram and Special Category Status issues, he said.

Union Minster and State BJP in-charge Muralidhar expressed the confidence that the party would prove its strength in the ensuing byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

BJP Rajya Sabha members G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, C.M. Ramesh, T.G. Venkatesh and others were present.