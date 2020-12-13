Rayalaseema development will be BJP’s poll plank in 2024: Somu

The BJP will go to the polls in the State in 2024 with development of Rayalaseema as the main plank, party State president Somu Veerraju has said.
Addressing the party State executive meeting in Tirupati on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju said the YSRCP government was indulging in “unproductive talk on the Polavaram and three capitals issue.”
“People are being looted in the guise of new sand and excise policies. Smuggling of red sanders is going on unabated,” he alleged.
The BJP would expose the corrupt, casteist and family politics in the State, he said.
It was because of the BJP’s opposition that the government backtracked from diverting ₹5,000 crore TTD funds to the State exchequer, he said.
Farm Acts
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh asked the the cadres to actively educate the farmers about the benefits of the new farm Acts. He accused the Congress of deliberately spreading falsehood on the issue.
The NDA government was being wrongly criticised on the railway zone, Polavaram and Special Category Status issues, he said.
Union Minster and State BJP in-charge Muralidhar expressed the confidence that the party would prove its strength in the ensuing byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.
BJP Rajya Sabha members G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, C.M. Ramesh, T.G. Venkatesh and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath