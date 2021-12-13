Rayalaseema deeksha for HC in Kurnool

VIJAYAWADA:

Rayalaseema Praja Sanghala Samanvya Vedika staged a Rayalaseema Dharma Deeksha here on December 13, demanding the State and Central Governments to take necessary steps to establish the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in Kurnool.

Addressing the gathering, Vedika convener and Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy said it was necessary to recall that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in power at the Centre, has adopted Kurnool declaration (Rayalaseema declaration) seeking setting up of a High Court and second capital in Rayalaseema. Also, the YSRCP which is in power in the state has been making tall claims on decentralisation of power and power. If the YSRCP were committed to its promise of decentralisation of power, and the BJP to its declaration, steps should be taken for setting up of High Court in Kurnool, he said.

Mr. Dasaratha Rami Reddy said that a presidential order to set up the High Court was issued on January 1, 2019. It was no way related to the AP CRDA Act, which was promulgated in 2016. So, a mere presidential order can be issued to set up the High Court in Kurnool, he said.

Setting up of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Kurnool is another demand of the vedika. The Vedika also wanted the KRMB to issue an amendment notification regarding projects in Rayalaseema. While Handrineeva, Telugu Ganga, Galeru- Nagari, Muchumarri, Guru Raghavendra Siddhapuram projects were identified as projects with all necessary permissions in AP Bifurcation Act. Whereas, the KRMB negates it. Hence, an amendment was necessary, the Vedika said.