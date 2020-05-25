Rayalaseema continues to sizzle

The Rayalaseema region continued to record maximum temperatures on Monday. In Coastal Andhra districts, temperatures slightly came down even as heatwave condition prevailed.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Kurnool recorded 43.1°C maximum temperature. It was followed by Tirupati, Anantapur, and Kadapa which witnessed 42.4°C, 42°C and 41°C maximum temperature respectively.

Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur witnessed 41°C maximum temperature, while Vijayawada witnessed 40°C maximum temperature.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail up to May 28 as per the forecast.