Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema continues to sizzle

The Rayalaseema region continued to record maximum temperatures on Monday. In Coastal Andhra districts, temperatures slightly came down even as heatwave condition prevailed.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Kurnool recorded 43.1°C maximum temperature. It was followed by Tirupati, Anantapur, and Kadapa which witnessed 42.4°C, 42°C and 41°C maximum temperature respectively.

Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur witnessed 41°C maximum temperature, while Vijayawada witnessed 40°C maximum temperature.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail up to May 28 as per the forecast.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:14:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rayalaseema-continues-to-sizzle/article31674190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY