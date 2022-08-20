Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy’s son-in-law dies suspiciously

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Manjunadha Reddy (33), a contractor, died mysteriously in an apartment at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district. He was found in an unconscious state and declared dead at a private hospital where he was taken to.

Reddy, a native of Papireddygaripalle village in Annamayya district, was the son-in-law of Rayadurgam MLA and government whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy.

The victim’s friends and the residents found him in an unconscious condition in his flat on Friday evening. His body was shifted to Mangalagiri government hospital mortuary on August 20 and Tadepalli police registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the reasons for the death was not known immediately, Manjunadha Reddy’s family members said that he was in a deep financial crisis. His family members, who rushed to Mangalagiri, said the body would be shifted to Rayadurgam.

( Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may Dial 100 for help.)