Rayachoti woman who attempted self-immolation dies in Tirupati Ruia hospital

October 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A woman Dugganapalli Khadeerun (40), who, on Wednesday, set herself ablaze at her residence in Rayachoti mandal of Annamayya district, succumbed to the burn injuries at the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital here on Thursday.

While undergoing preliminary treatment at Rayachoti Area Hospital, the district Judge recorded her statement. However, with 70% burns on her body and her condition deteriorating, she was rushed to Ruia hospital, where she breathed her last.

The woman was married to Dugganapalli Peerusab for 25 years and had three children. The elder child, a daughter, was married off recently, while the two sons were employed. According to the police, the woman had a running tiff with her husband.

The husband was taken into custody by the Rayachoti Urban police. Khadeerun’s body would be handed over to the family after postmortem, the police said.

