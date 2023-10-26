HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rayachoti woman who attempted self-immolation dies in Tirupati Ruia hospital

October 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

A woman Dugganapalli Khadeerun (40), who, on Wednesday, set herself ablaze at her residence in Rayachoti mandal of Annamayya district, succumbed to the burn injuries at the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital here on Thursday.

While undergoing preliminary treatment at Rayachoti Area Hospital, the district Judge recorded her statement. However, with 70% burns on her body and her condition deteriorating, she was rushed to Ruia hospital, where she breathed her last.

The woman was married to Dugganapalli Peerusab for 25 years and had three children. The elder child, a daughter, was married off recently, while the two sons were employed. According to the police, the woman had a running tiff with her husband.

The husband was taken into custody by the Rayachoti Urban police. Khadeerun’s body would be handed over to the family after postmortem, the police said.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.