Rayachoti to have its own cricket stadium soon

July 04, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The move is expected to give a major boost to sports enthusiasts in the Annamayya district

A.D. Rangarajan, The Hindu Bureau

Collector P.S. Gireesha inspecting the construction works of the cricket stadium complex, coming up on the outskirts of Rayachoti, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A cricket stadium is coming up in Rayachoti town soon, and it is expected to provide a major boost to sports enthusiasts of the newly formed Annamayya district.

Collector P.S. Gireesha, accompanied by the Municipal Commissioner Ganga Prasad and a team of civic officials and engineers, on Tuesday, made a field visit to Nakkavandlapalli on the outskirts of the town, where the construction of the stadium complex was in progress.

The Collector sought to know where the cricket pitch was coming up and passed instructions to fill the ground sufficiently to ensure proper field levelling to eliminate any bumps. The engineers were also told to erect fencing around the property to ensure safety and prevention of misuse by anti-social elements.

