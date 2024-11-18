Rayachoti municipality awaits various development initiatives

Rayachoti Municipal Commissioner Vasubabu on Monday listed out several urban development initiatives aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and living conditions within the municipality, which is the district headquarters of Annamayya district.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Vasubabu delineated the scope of planned development works, including improvements in sanitation, drainage systems, and various other essential services across the municipality, which comprises 34 wards and approximately 32,855 households with a population exceeding 106,000 residents.

He reported that only 10% of the underground drainage reconstruction project has been finalised to date. However, he assured the community that efforts are underway to comple the project through discussions with contractors. The municipality is prioritising road expansion and improvements to the drinking water supply system, he stressed.

Beautification efforts such as the establishment of parks, installation of road dividers, and the implementation of central lighting systems are also underway. To facilitate equal distribution of welfare benefits, a survey will be conducted in each ward to identify eligible beneficiaries.

Environmental protection

He further highlighted the municipality’s efforts towards environmental protection, noting that officials conduct inspections of commercial establishments bi-weekly, to enforce regulations against the use of plastic, particularly plastic bags that exceed the permissible thickness of 75 microns. Offenders face penalties, including fines, and repeated violations may result in the cancellation of their business licenses, he added.

The municipality also organsises awareness campaigns about the dangers associated with plastic waste, such as educational seminars in schools, public spaces, and congested streets, to encourage locals to reduce plastic consumption. Shop owners utilising plastic flex materials for advertising are being encouraged to adopt more sustainable alternatives, such as cloth banners.

Stray animal menace

The Commissioner also addressed concerns relating to stray animals, particularly canines and cattle. The municipality is implementing a sterilisation programme in line with anti-rabies vaccinations to effectively manage the stray dog population.

Notices are being sent to cattle owners, urging them to prevent their animals from roaming on busy streets, while measures are being taken to relocate stray cattle from urban areas to mitigate hazards for both residents and animals.

Mr. Vasubabu highlighted the critical importance of timely tax payments, which are essential for financing the municipality’s developmental initiatives.